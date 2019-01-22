Lady Gaga, Black Panther and More Make History With Their 2019 Oscars Nominations

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 7:39 AM
The nominees for the 2019 Oscars have been revealed!
Early Tuesday, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani announced the nominees for this year's award show, which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Favourite and Roma both scored 10 nominations on Tuesday, leading the list of incredible nominees. A Star Is Born is also among the top nominees, landing eight nods, including Best Actor for Bradley Cooper and Best Actress for Lady Gaga.
Gaga actually made history this morning, as did Black Panther, which scored seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.
Let's take a look at all of the artists and films that made history with their 2019 Oscar nods!
Lady Gaga: The A Star Is Born actress and singer received nods for Best Actress and Best Original Song for "Shallow," along with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. Gaga has made history with these Oscar nominations as she is the first person ever to be nominated for both Best Actress and Best Original Song in the same year.
She's also the second person to receive both acting and song nominations at the Oscars. Mary J. Blige was the first to achieve this at the 2018 Oscars for Mudbound.
Marvel Studios
Black Panther: The film made Oscars history on Tuesday, becoming the first-ever superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture. The film also scored nods for Best Original Score, Best Original Song for "All the Stars," Production Design, Costume Design, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.
Carlos Somonte/Netflix
Netflix/Roma: The streaming site has scored its first Oscar nomination for Best Picture with Roma, which is the first streaming movie to be nominated for Best Picture. Roma is also the most nominated Latin American film in the history of the Oscars.
The film's director, Alfonso Cuarón, has also made Oscars history with Best Director and Cinematographer nominations in the same year. And, for the first time in Oscars history, two directors of movies nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, Cold War's Paweł Pawlikowski and Cuarón, have also received Best Director nominations.
