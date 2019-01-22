Chris Brown Detained Over Rape Accusation in Paris

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 6:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Brown

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Chris Brown is in police custody. 

A judicial source close to the investigation confirmed to NBC News the the 29-year-old Grammy winner was detained by police in Paris and accused of aggravated rape and drug offenses. CBS News reported the singer was still in custody on Tuesday. E! News has reached out to Brown's attorney, his music label, police and the French prosecutor for comment. 

Citing two anonymous police officials, the Associated Press (via NBC News) reported the star was detained on Monday. According to reports, a woman accused Brown of raping her last week in a hotel room. A source confirmed to NBC News that two other people are also in police custody for questioning. 

Photos

Chris Brown's Ups & Downs

The star was photographed in Paris on Thursday ahead of Paris Fashion Week. While it's unclear what his plans were in the city, he shared a photo of himself during rehearsal in Paris on Monday. 

"Dance REHEARSAL! @dancer_boysmith got me working IN PARIS....," he captioned the shot. 

Brown has a history of issues with the law, including pleading guilty in his 2009 felony assault case involving ex-girlfriend Rihanna. In June 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tranwas granted a permanent restraining order against the singer after she accused him of making threats and physical abuse, allegations Brown referred to as ""all this bulls--t" on social media. 

In May 2018, an anonymous woman sued him and others for alleged negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, battery and assault after alleging she had been sexually assaulted at his house. 

"The fact that they made a demand for $17 million and I told them to go pound sand probably explains why they did the press conference today. Chris didn't do anything and they know Chris didn't do anything," Chris' attorney Mark Geragos retorted to TMZ at the time. "Other than using his name so she can have a press conference, I don't understand why he's dragged into anything."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Brown , Legal , Arrests , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Favourite, Golden Globes Feature

Wars, Family Feuds and Sexual Rumors: Inside the Real Life Royal Power Struggle That Inspired The Favourite

Siesta Key

Alex Has a Secret Bombshell to Reveal in the Siesta Key Season 2 Premiere

Leida and Eric, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Eric Speaks Out After "Altercation" With Leida

Game of Thrones

Want to Know How Game of Thrones Ends? Sophie Turner Told Her Friends...

Drop the Mic

This Drop the Mic Video Is Only the Place Where You Can Find Hailey Bieber, Muppets and Glee Stars Rapping

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Gets Real About Raising Kids in Empowering Emerald

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Thore

Buddy's Whereabouts Cause Major Drama for Whitney on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.