Blac Chyna Visited by Police Over Child Neglect Accusations

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 5:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blac Chyna, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Police paid a visit to Blac Chyna on Sunday evening, following an earlier visit to check on Dream Kardashian.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that they "responded to a disturbance" at the reality star's home on Sunday, Jan. 20. Multiple outlets report that authorities received a call alleging that the star was intoxicated and neglecting Dream and her older son King, 6.

However, the claims were found to be untrue since the police report that there "were no arrests" at the residence.

Then, on Monday afternoon, police were once again called to the property to attend to a "civil standby." The police asserted that there were no incidents between the two parties while they were there. 

Read

Blac Chyna Shares a Rare Photo of Dream Kardashian Ahead of Her 2nd Birthday

TMZ reports that the initial dispute was between Chyna and her former makeup artist, who reportedly left her belongings at Blac Chyna's home.

The police reportedly visited the residence a second time to escort the artist so she could get her remaining belongings. 

E! News has reached out to Blac Chyna's rep and lawyer for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blac Chyna , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Favourite, Golden Globes Feature

Wars, Family Feuds and Sexual Rumors: Inside the Real Life Royal Power Struggle That Inspired The Favourite

Siesta Key

Alex Has a Secret Bombshell to Reveal in the Siesta Key Season 2 Premiere

Leida and Eric, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Eric Speaks Out After "Altercation" With Leida

Game of Thrones

Want to Know How Game of Thrones Ends? Sophie Turner Told Her Friends...

Drop the Mic

This Drop the Mic Video Is Only the Place Where You Can Find Hailey Bieber, Muppets and Glee Stars Rapping

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Gets Real About Raising Kids in Empowering Emerald

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Thore

Buddy's Whereabouts Cause Major Drama for Whitney on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.