Jessica Simpson's Baby Shower Revealed the Baby's Name In the Cutest Way

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 21, 2019 8:09 PM

Jessica Simpson, Pregnancy Style

Jessica Simpson's baby name has taken our breath away.

At her floral and fabulous baby shower, the pregnant star revealed her daughter's name by making the theme "Birdie's Nest," multiple outlets report. Right away, fans caught on to the hint the singer was dropping and realized that her bundle of joy will be named Birdie. She paid homage to the little one's name by custom ordering a neon sign with "Birdie's Nest" written in cursive.

Flower power was everywhere at the festivities. The mommy-to-be wore a long, flowing white gown and a delicate gold floral crown. Her daughter Maxwell was totally her twin in a green and purple flowery dress, with a petite gold crown to match. 

The designer proudly shared the news of her pregnancy in September by writing on Instagram, "This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

Jessica Simpson's Pregnancy Style

Of course, the mother-of-two is overjoyed to be expecting another girl, but she isn't too thrilled with the pregnancy's side effects. 

Last week, she put her own spin on the #10YearChallenge, by sharing a before and after of her feet, which have swelled throughout her pregnancy. She originally shared the photo of her extremely swollen ankles with a plea for help, but she couldn't let the chance to make a great meme pass her by. 

With baby Birdie soon making her entrance into the world, Jessica will soon have the chance to kick her feet up and relax—or at least try to.

Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the baby's name.

