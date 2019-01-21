Kylie Jenner Denies Second Pregnancy as She Teases ''Exciting'' New Project

Kylie Jenner has us all on the edge of our seats with a secret project that's in the works.

On Monday afternoon, the reality star tweeted, "I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I've been cooking this up for awhile i can't wait to share my new project alreadyyy."

But, first things first, let's clear up some of those rumors about what she plans to reveal. Right off the bat, the makeup mogul assures her fans that she is def not pregnant. When a curious Twitter user asks if she has a bun in the oven, Kylie is quick to respond, "Noooo lol."

Okay, so if it isn't a baby then fans wonder if she is planning to make her musical debut. However, Kylie apparently finds that laughable since she says, "Nooo hah."

And she also revealed that the project is not related to Kylie Cosmetics. So, fans have been left scratching their heads over what this "new project" could possibly be.