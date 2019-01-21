Ben Higgins Says He's ''Not Hiding'' His New Girlfriend But Isn't Ready to Go Public

Ben Higgins is navigating his latest relationship on his own terms.

Last week, the reality TV star sent shock waves through Bachelor Nation when he admitted to dating someone new following his 2017 split from fiancée Lauren Bushnell. Now, in a sneak peek from tonight's episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast, Higgins is slowly but surely peeling back the curtain on his love life.

When answering a fan's question, the 29-year-old confirmed his girlfriend was not a contestant on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, which is currently airing on ABC.

He continued, "The reason that I just didn't want to put out names yet is because at some level I didn't even really mean to slip up. I didn't think I slipped up. I'm not hiding anything."