See Every Incredible Look From Lady Gaga's Dual Las Vegas Shows

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jan. 21, 2019 1:00 PM

Lady Gaga, Jazz &amp;amp; Piano

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sin City looks good on Lady Gaga

On Sunday evening, the pop superstar took the stage inside the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort for opening night of Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano, the second part of her wildly popular Las Vegas residency stint. Unlike Lady Gaga Enigma, which revisits her classic hits through the lens of Gaga's alien alter-ego, the latter production features stripped-down versions of her catalogue and music from The Great American Songbook.

A common thread seen throughout Enigma and Jazz and Piano? Gaga's affinity for groundbreaking yet timeless style. 

From custom Tom Ford to bedazzled Ralph Lauren and every Jimmy Choo stiletto in between, the "Applause" songstress' Las Vegas lookbook should not be overlooked. 

Lady Gaga's Las Vegas Residency Looks

So if you've yet to snag your tickets to Gaga's dual residencies, check out every showstopping outfit below:

Lady Gaga, Jazz & Piano

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Luck Be a Lady Gaga

Beauty in black! The singer kicks off Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano in a Natali Germanotta gown and larger-than-life Rinaldi headpiece.

Lady Gaga, Jazz & Piano

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A Class Act

Gaga changes into a bejeweled Ralph Lauren gown and Jimmy Choo silver heels, which she pairs with a luxurious feather boa.

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Jazz & Piano

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dynamic Duo

The A Star Is Born actress reunites with Tony Bennett for opening night of Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano

Lady Gaga, Jazz & Piano

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

And All That Jazz

Gaga is perfectly pink in an extravagant ensemble by Schiaparelli.

Lady Gaga, Jazz & Piano

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Curtain Call

She bids one final farewell to the audience in a feminine Ralph Lauren tuxedo.

Lady Gaga, Enigma Residency, Las Vegas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Take Me To Your Leader

The world-famous performer touches down on Earth in an armor-inspired suit by Asher Levine. 

Lady Gaga, Enigma Residency, Las Vegas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Going Gaga for Gaga

The 32-year-old wears a sparkling silver catsuit by Tom Ford and plays a keytar while suspended over the audience.

Lady Gaga, Enigma Residency, Las Vegas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Egg-cellent

Kodak moment! Suspended in the air and seated in an egg-shaped platform, the pop star channels her inner alien in a lime green ruffle coat and coordinating leather bodysuit.

Lady Gaga, Enigma Residency, Las Vegas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Venus

The 6-time Grammy winner shows some skin in a custom-made shimmering latex bodysuit by Vex.

Lady Gaga, Enigma Residency, Las Vegas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Just Dance

Gaga shines in a metallic purple bikini and sheer cape.

Lady Gaga, Enigma Residency, Las Vegas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Showstopping

Gaga performs with her backup dancers in a black and neon green bondage-style bodysuit and matching boots.

The superstar will be performing a total of 27 dates off and on through Nov. 19. 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

