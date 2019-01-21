Ariana Grande Apologizes Following Racially-Charged Backlash Over ''7 Rings''

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jan. 21, 2019 9:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Summer TCA

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ariana Grande says she is "so sorry" to anyone offended by her latest single, "7 Rings."

As rappers including Princess Nokia and Soulja Boy have come forward to accuse the pop star of stealing the song, Ariana is apologizing for a completely separate controversy involving the lyrics. It all started when the pop star shared (and then swiftly deleted) a fan's post to her Instagram Stories, which quoted a line from "7 Rings."

"'You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it…'" the post read, with the user adding sarcastically, "White women talking about their weaves is how we're gonna solve racism."

Grande wrote alongside the post that she had "so much love" for the user, but took it down entirely when some believed her response to the racially-charged critique was a bit more insensitive than she might have originally attended. 

So when The Shade Room posted a screenshot of Grande's social media snafu, the 25-year-old slid into the comments section with a heartfelt apology.

Photos

Celebrity Cameos in Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' Music Video

"Hi hi," she wrote. "I think her intention was to be like… yay a white person disassociating the negative stariotype [sic] that is paired with the word ‘weave'… however I'm so sorry my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way. Thanks for opening the conversation and like… to everyone for talking to me about it. It's never my intention to offend anybody."

On the same day Ariana dropped the second single on her upcoming fifth album, Princess Nokia called her out via social media for what she described as striking similarities between "7 Rings" and "Mine," which was featured on the rapper's 1992 mixtape.

Princess Nokia posted a video of herself reacting to both tracks being played simultaneously, telling the camera, "Does that sound familiar to you? ‘Cause that sound really familiar to me. Oh my God!"

"Ain't that the lil' song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmm… Sounds about white," she continued.

Despite the apparent scandal, Ariana's "7 Rings" broke Spotify's record for most streams within the first 24 hours with nearly 15 million streams. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Controversy , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt

Here's Why Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron Might Actually Be Dating

Duff Goldman, Johnna Goldman, Married

Food Network Star Duff Goldman Marries Girlfriend Johnna Under a T-Rex

Donald Trump

2019 Razzie Nominations: Donald Trump, Jennifer Garner and John Travolta Among the ''Worst''

Drea Kelly, Joann Kelly, Buku Abi, Good Morning Britain

R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife and Daughter Reveal They're ''Torn'' Over Abuse Allegations

The Crown, Vanessa Kirby, Helena Bonham Carter

The Crown Season 3 Cast: Meet the New Additions Taking Over the Royal Roles

Miles Richie, Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie’s Son Miles Richie Makes Alleged Bomb Threat at London Airport

Leslie Moonves, Les Moonves, Julie Chen, 2015

Inside Julie Chen's Complicated World as Les Moonves' Wife and Host of 2 CBS Shows

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.