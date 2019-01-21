R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife and Daughter Reveal They're ''Torn'' Over Abuse Allegations

R. Kelly's family spoke out about the ongoing scandal surrounding the singer during Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain.

His ex-wife Andrea "Drea" Kelly and daughter Abi (whose real name is Joann Kelly) got emotional in explaining why they might feel conflicted over the onslaught of allegations leveled against him in the six-part Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, which focused on the women and young girls who claim they were subjects of his sexual and physical abuse.

Andrea, who was married to R. Kelly from 1996 to 2009, shared, "It's devastating at heart, because I wear two hats. I sit here not only as a survivor, but also as the mother of his [three] children."

"I don't think people have a clear understanding that we're dealing with two people here," she said, "There's R. Kelly the persona and then there's Robert the person. Myself and my daughter, we're connected to Robert the person. So it is very personal, him being my ex-husband, and the father of my children."