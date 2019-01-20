Married at First Sight Australia Just Revealed This Bizarre New Twist

It looks like season six of Married at First Sight is taking serious cues from Netflix's Bird Box.

A fiery new trailer for the Nine reality series shows the cast of 20 strangers at their first official dinner party—and, just like Sandra Bullock in Bird Box, they're all wearing blindfolds.

As a voice over teases, the participants "can't see what's coming". We're assuming the MAFS blindfolds are intended to put the couple's relationships to the test, and not to thwart mysterious monsters.

In addition to this twist, the clip promises the group dinner will deliver drama like we've never seen before.

"The dinner party will either strengthen our couple's relationships, or it could dial up the problems," relationship expert John Aiken explains, follows by a montage of what we can only assume are serious problems.