5 Times Gwyneth Paltrow Proved She Was the Funniest Person on the Internet

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Jan. 20, 2019 5:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gwyneth Paltrow, goop London

Darren Gerrish/goop

Believe it or not, but Goop founder and wellness pro Gwyneth Paltrow may be one of the funniest people on the internet.

Yes, the woman who has made some rather unpopular comments like claiming she popularized yoga and encouraging women to steam their vaginas is a low-key meme queen.

Paltrow herself isn't posting meme after meme on her profile. Instead, we just get vacation envy and meal ideas. Her hilarity and best comments exist in the comments section. She's sly like that.

Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow's Best Roles

A lot of the Iron Man star's humor is self-deprecating and pokes fun at the absurdity of the meme itself. Here are five times Paltrow proved herself to be one of the funniest people to slide into the comments section.

1. Single-track mind: For starters, let's take the time when one meme used a photo of her smiling with a martini class in front of her. "Me at happy hour pretending to listen to my friends but really thinking about dick," it said.

She commented, "Ain't that the damn truth."

Paltrow wrote that about a month before her star-studded and romantic wedding to Brad Falchuk in the Hamptons. The two of them tied the knot on Sept. 29 in front of guests including Robert Downey Jr., Rob Lowe, Cameron Diaz, Steven Spielberg and more.

Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

2. Cutting remarks: Around Christmas, Paltrow poked fun at her close friend Kate Hudson. Just days earlier, Hudson announced she would join Oprah Winfrey be a new global ambassador for WW. In a photo shoot to run alongside the big news, Hudson posed in her kitchen with her new daughter Rani Rose and it quickly became apparent that she owns a lot of cutting boards.

A viral tweet shared that image of the Bride Wars star in her kitchen and said, "Just a note to anyone shopping for Kate Hudson this holiday season. She doesn't need any more cutting boards."

Paltrow chimed in, "Maybe they're BDSM paddles."

3. When in doubt: Paltrow kept up with her NSFW comments in yet another meme in November. One popular account posted a painting of a woman who was pretty much baring all in the artwork. "When you realize you were wrong mid-argument so you whip out a t-tty  to distract him," it said.

The Glee star commented, "I literally slayed with this tactic this morning." Falchuk, care to comment?

Gwyneth Paltrow

Instagram

4. Mirror, mirror on the wall: A photo series found its way across the internet recently that Brad Pitt somehow always looks like his current girlfriend at that moment in time. It's pretty jarring how similar the length and color can be depending on the relationship. Man Repeller founder Leandra Cohen posted a photo of the 2006 Daily Express page that showed the similarities. The headline read, "Brad: The man who likes to look like his girlfriends." 

Paltrow commented on Cohen's post, "Or we like to look like him, let's face it."

5. Does TMI exist?: We all know that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are no strangers to PDA, especially when it comes to social media. Biebs tends to leave steamy comments on many of his wife's pictures, which some people find endearing and others, not so much. In November, the "Sorry" singer commented "U turn me on" and "Ur just too much" on one of Baldwin's photos.

Paltrow chimed in, "TMI."

If anything has been made clear, it's that Paltrow isn't afraid to go a little PG-13 in the comments section. 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry Fires Back at Jenelle Evans' Mom After She Jokes About Killing Her

Mary Poppins Returns, Cast, European Premiere

Meet the Australian Breakout Star of Mary Poppins Returns

Ja Rule

Ja Rule Defends Himself Amid Fyre Festival Documentaries: "I Too Was Hustled, Scammed, Bamboozled"

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of Giggly True Thompson Crawling

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Gets Political During Enigma Performance

Cardi B, Tomi Lahren

Cardi B Slams Tomi Lahren in Political Twitter Battle

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Inside Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's "Date Night Gone Wild"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.