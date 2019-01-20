Meet the Australian Breakout Star of Mary Poppins Returns

On his life before Mary Poppins Returns

"My mum owns a dance school in Reservoir in Victoria, and I grew up dancing there. That's where I learned about performing arts. I've done quite a bit of theatre in Australia, including The Lion King [as Young Simba], Bring It On: The Musical, and now I'm currently touring with Madiba the Musical."

On landing the role of Angus

"The audition process was quite long. It started off with a dance round because obviously dancing was something that was required of the character. That was over two full days of grueling dancing and then they made cuts. After that, I was asked to come back in and sing. After that, I was asked to come back and act and read for the part.

"I was lucky enough to get the call that I got the part and that was just an insane, insane moment. I just remember being overwhelmed with emotion, especially being overseas and not having family and close friends with me in London. As soon as I got off that call I called my mum. She was my first dance teacher, so sharing with her was such a special experience. And then I started work on the film in November 2016."

On the making of "Trip a Little Light Fantastic"

"The process was intense but magical at the same time. The number I'm in, 'Trip a Little Light Fantastic', is a massive dance routine, so we had a four-week rehearsal process just for that song. That meant being there at least five days a week and just smashing it out every day with an incredible team and incredible choreographers, including [director] Rob Marshall who's also the director and very hands on with the choreography. It was just the craziest experience. In total, I did probably six to seven weeks on set."