Inside Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's "Date Night Gone Wild"

In a later video, Tartick put his arm around Bristowe as they listened to Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," which is also the Titanic theme song.

"This ship cannot sink," Tartick said.

Earlier this month, Bristowe and Tartick went on their first date together. Since then, the duo has been spending a lot of time together, despite living in separate cities. It was just days ago that Bristowe surprised Tartick by flying to Seattle to see him.

Last week, Bachelorette alum Bristowe dished on her relationship with Tartick during the Jan. 17 episode of the PodcastOne series, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, saying, "His energy is electric."

"I think just how respectful he's been through this whole thing. He's just a gentleman. He just seems to enjoy all the same things as me," she said. "He has the same morals and values as me."