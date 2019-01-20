U.S. Figure Skater John Coughlin Dead at 33

Champion U.S. figure skater John Coughlin has passed away at the age of 33, his sister confirmed on Facebook.

"My wonderful, strong, amazingly compassionate brother John Coughlin took his own life earlier today," Angela Laune wrote on Friday. "I have no words. I love you John. Always Always Brother Bear..."

Angela later shared that a funeral for John will be held next Tuesday, Jan. 29 and the visitation will be the day before in Kansas City.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out," she wrote to her Facebook friends on Saturday. "The love is helping us during such an incredible loss."