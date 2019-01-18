Oprah Winfrey Surprises Fans at True Food Kitchen's Winter Harvest Dinner

Oprah Winfrey surprised attendees at True Food Kitchen's Winter Harvest Community Dinner this week.

On Thursday, the award-winning restaurant brand, devoted to the understanding of positive nutrition and healthy living, celebrated its new seasonal menu with an intimate dinner at its Pasadena, Calif. restaurant. True Food Kitchen investor Winfrey made a special guest appearance at the dinner, where she and fellow attendees, including True Food Kitchen CEO Christine Barone, enjoyed food prepared by the brand's lead chef, Robert McCormick.

The dinner is part of an ongoing series in support of the brand's mission to bring people together to eat better, feel better and celebrate a passion for healthy living.