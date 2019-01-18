See Timothée Chalamet, Offset and All the Celebs at Fashion Week

Fashion Week is officially underway!

Stars flocked to Paris to see the latest clothing from their favorite designers this week.

Timothée Chalamet, who made headlines when he sported a sequined Louis Vuitton bib at the 2019 Golden Globes, sat in the front row at the brand's show in the City of Lights earlier this week.

The Beautiful Boy actor chose to keep it casual in a simple black hoodie and white sneakers while his seatmate, Frank Ocean, donned a bright yellow puffer jacket and grey beanie for the show.

Offset also made the most of Fashion Week by returning to the runway in the Off-White show. He rocked a long lilac coat with a built-in crossbody bag. The rapper previously walked in the Jeremy Scott show during New York Fashion Week in 2018.

Naomi Campbell arrived to the Louis Vuitton show with a new hairstyle—tousled curls—that turned heads. The British model completed her look with a gorgeous dress and menswear-inspired blazer.

See all the stars who made their way to Fashion Week below.

