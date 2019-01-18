Steve-O Recalls Snorting Cocaine Mixed With HIV-Positive Blood

Steve-Ohas come a long way from some of his darkest times.

The Jackass alum, who is approaching his 11th anniversary of sobriety, reflected on the depths of his addictions during a recent interview for In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

During the interview, the 44-year-old star recalled his beginnings with alcohol, claiming that his mother would give him "just a little booze" on planes to stop him from crying and that his parents would allow him and his siblings a drink on New Year's Eve. According to him, he had drank before 12 years old. In addition to alcohol, the star shared all the different types of drugs he took before his recovery in the late 2000s.

"My favorites were Ketamine, cocaine, nitrous oxide, PCP, of course marijuana, alcohol. Oh, I loved Xanax so much, and Valium," he recalled. "Never got too into meth, but I never turned it down. Had some pretty terrible experiences on magic mushrooms. Had a lot of great experience on LSD. Like, random, weird stuff. I huffed video head cleaner. There was this weird episode where I was drinking aluminum cleaner...and that would bring about some pretty disturbing incidents."