Kit Harington Has Plans for the Crypt Statue of Jon Snow From the Game of Thrones Teaser

What do you do if you're an actor on the hottest show on TV and said show produces, then sends you a statue of yourself? If you're Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, you keep that statue.

"I kept that statue. You know, the one in the crypt. I kept it, they sent it to my house. So, I've got it in my shed," he said with a laugh. "How sad is that? I was the only one who kept their statue that's how narcissistic I am."

The teaser, which you can see below, features Harington's Jon Snow, Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark and Maisie Williams' Arya Stark entering the Stark family crypt and being confronted with their own statues—and an icy cold.