Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Recreates Dad's Bodybuilder Pose

Like father, like son.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena, proved just how much he takes after his famous father this week after he posted a picture of himself flexing at the gym.

The photo showed the 21-year-old offspring baring his muscles in nothing but a pair of black shorts and sneakers. He also struck a pose that was very similar to the one his dear old dad did in 1976—not long after The Terminator star won his sixth consecutive Mr. Olympia title in 1975.

"Just a lil thicc," he captioned the image.

This wasn't the first time Schwarzenegger's son had compared his physique's to his dad's. In November, he posted a video of himself showing off his enormous arm muscles. Again, fans noted he seemed to resemble his pops. He also poked a little fun at his dad in 2017 when he wished a Happy Father's Day "to the man that's almost as big as I am."