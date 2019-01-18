The Orville Co-Stars Scott Grimes and Adrianne Palicki Are Engaged

  • By
    &

Fri., Jan. 18, 2019

Scott Grimes, Adrianne Palicki

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

There's a wedding on the way for these co-stars. 

The Orville stars Scott Grimes and Adrianne Palicki are engaged, the couple confirmed on social media Thursday night. "So happy to spend my life with you @ScottGrimes #ido #iloveyou," the actress tweeted along with a snap of the pair with her engagement ring sparkling on her left hand. 

The two have starred together on Seth MacFarlane's science fiction series on Fox since the beginning in 2017. 

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

While the couple has been private about their romance, they did go public with their relationship in July by stepping out hand in hand during San Diego Comic-Con 2018.  

"Hello, #SDCC! We love you!" Palicki captioned a sweet shot of them together on social media, making them Instagram official. 

The actress was previously engaged to stuntman Jackson Spidell, who she met on the set of John Wick, in 2014. Grimes was previously married to Dawn Bailey-Grimes, with whom he shares two children. He was later married to makeup artist Megan Moore from 2011 until their divorce in 2017. 

Congratulations to the couple on their engagement!

