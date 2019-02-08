The Industry Secret Behind Normani's Red Carpet Eyebrows

To be camera-ready, your eyebrows need to be in top shape.

They frame your face and enhance your look. However, keeping those the fast-growing hair in order and maintaining a shape that works for your face can be a grueling practice, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Cue Giselle Soto, the brow specialist behind Normani Kordei, Nazanin Mandi, Alina Baraz and Ryan Destiny's perfect arches.

"Most of the time my clients request their eyebrows to be shaped anywhere from the day of to about three to four days before the red carpet event," she told E! News. "My clients come to me for my expertise in eyebrow shaping and fill in their eyebrows. Even with clients that have make up artists on staff, will still request for me to handle the makeup on their eyebrows."