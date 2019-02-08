The Industry Secret Behind Normani's Red Carpet Eyebrows

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Normani

Steve Granitz/WireImage

To be camera-ready, your eyebrows need to be in top shape.

They frame your face and enhance your look. However, keeping those the fast-growing hair in order and maintaining a shape that works for your face can be a grueling practice, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Cue Giselle Soto, the brow specialist behind Normani Kordei, Nazanin MandiAlina Baraz and Ryan Destiny's perfect arches.

"Most of the time my clients request their eyebrows to be shaped anywhere from the day of to about three to four days before the red carpet event," she told E! News. "My clients come to me for my expertise in eyebrow shaping and fill in their eyebrows.  Even with clients that have make up artists on staff, will still request for me to handle the makeup on their eyebrows."

Photos

The Best Drugstore Beauty Products Used on 2018 Red Carpets

With the hectic schedules of many of her clients, however, she can't always be there to perfect their brows prior to events. Thus, the beauty pro shared her advice to maintaining the shape if you can't make it to your pro.

"In between sessions, I suggest that they keep the eyebrow hairs brushed up, utilize castor oil to help keep the hair healthy and keep a great brow gel," she said.

For brow gel, the pro continued, "Make sure when choosing the right color to use for you, always chose a color that is one shade lighter than your actual skin color," calling Gimme Brow Gel by Benefit Cosmetics as her go-to.

Beyond these tips, the former Fifth Harmony star actually has a special routine that's fit for her very full brows: "Normani comes in every two weeks for service. She is a 'tweeze-only' client for eyebrow shaping because of sensitive skin. She has very full eyebrows that does not require a make up fill in. After brow shaping, if anything, we apply a light coat of brow gel."

Pretty simple, right?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Normani Kordei , Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News ,

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicky Hilton, NYFW 2016

Nicky Hilton Shows Off New Summer-Inspired Clothing Collection at Fashion Week

Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Reveals Her Surprising Valentine's Day Plans (and Sweet Date!)

Susan Lucci, Go Red for Women Red Dress, Runway 2019

Susan Lucci Recovers Like a Pro After Falling on the Runway

Christie Brinkley, Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley and Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Walk NYFW Runway Together

Rebecca Minkoff's NYFW Show Is the Same Day as Son's 1st B-Day

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans Makes New York Fashion Week a Teen Mom Family Affair

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Epically Closes 11 Honoré's Fashion Show With Twirls, Hair Flips and a Grand Bow

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.