Betty White "Waiting for Robert Redford to Call" on Her 97th Birthday

Hey Robert Redford, need some digits?

It's a very special day for pop culture fans around the world who can't help but celebrate Betty White's 97th birthday.

But what exactly is the Hollywood actress hoping for on her special day? We have some answers.

"In the evening, Betty is playing poker with friends that she has played with for decades," Betty's rep shared with E! News. "As for her birthday wish, Betty is waiting for Robert Redford to call!"

Why is Robert's call so important? Over the years, the A-list star has made it clear that she has a serious crush on the actor. And despite all the years working under the Hollywood lights, they've never met or collaborated together.