Joe Alwyn Clears Up Misconceptions About His Relationship With Taylor Swift

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 9:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Taylor Swift may know places where she and Joe Alwyn can hide, but he insists their relationship is not "strangely private."

The 27-year-old actor, who stars in award season contenders The Favourite, Mary Queen of Scots and Boy Erased, opens up about his personal and professional life in a new interview with Mr. Porter's The Journal. Alwyn, who was just finishing up drama school when he was cast in his first film, the lead in Ang Lee's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, started a relationship with superstar Swift around the time of the movie's release in Nov. 2016.

The couple kept their romance out of the spotlight for quite some time, but in recent months, the duo has been spotted out and about together on a number of occasions.

Read

Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Golden Globes Date Night

Earlier this month, Swift and Alwyn both attended the 2019 Golden Globes, where the "Gorgeous" singer presented.

She was also seemingly there to support Alwyn, whose film The Favourite was nominated for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the ceremony. Following the award show, the couple was spotted attending a number of after-parties together.

Joe Alwyn, The Journal, Mr Porter

Robbie Lawrence

Despite media attention, the couple appears to be more comfortable stepping out together in public. But that doesn't mean they're going to start dishing all about their romance in interviews.

Though he admits this time of his life has been a bit of a "readjustment," that's just about all Alwyn will reveal.

"I don't think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I?" Alwyn tells the outlet. "And then that is defined as being 'strangely private'. Fine. But I don't think it is. I think it's normal."

You can read more from Alwyn's interview HERE!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Joe Alwyn , Taylor Swift , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe's Favorite Things About Jason Tartick Are Giving Us Serious FOMO

Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Jokes About Being Unemployed After NBC Exit

Cardi B's Latest IG Rant Has Govt. Officials Shook

Riverdale

Riverdale Will Take on Heathers: The Musical With a 9-Song Episode

Becoming, Michelle Obama, Book

Michelle Obama's Becoming Breaks a Record Set by Fifty Shades of Grey

Rob Kardashian Impressed By Khloe's Ex James Harden

Prince Philip

Prince Philip Uninjured After Being Involved in Car Crash

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.