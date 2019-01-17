Rob Kardashian Impressed by Khloe Kardashian's Ex James Harden

Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 7:10 AM
Getty Images
Rob Kardashian is impressed by James Harden—no matter his history with the famous family.
As fans may recall, the Houston Rockets shooting guard and Khloe Kardashian dated for less than a year between 2015 and 2016 before calling it quits. Khloe later accused the athlete of cheating on her, claiming on her since-canceled talk show, Kocktails With Khloe, "I just don't want to put up with people—you want to be monogamous, but then you're not monogamous."
"He wanted to be committed, then wasn't committed," she continued at the time. "So KoKo had to let him go-go."
Later, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Harden shared his point of view. "I feel like it was for no reason," the basketball pro said of the media frenzy that came with dating Khloe, although he didn't say her name. "I wasn't getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don't need that. It wasn't uncomfortable, but it wasn't me."
He added, "I don't need pictures of myself when I'm driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates...I had to eliminate that."
While those two have since gone their separate ways—with Khloe welcoming her first child with Tristan Thompson last spring—it seems Harden has caught another Kardashian's attention.
Younger brother Rob Kardashian took notice of the basketball star's recent scoring and was seemingly impressed.
Replying to a Sports Illustrated tweet that listed out his scores per game, Kardashian chimed in with "Sheesh."
The most private member of the family has been resurfacing on Twitter as of late just as older sister Kim Kardashian told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! that he may appear a bit more on the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Guess we'll just have to stay tuned.
