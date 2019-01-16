Soulja Boy Throws Shade at Drake, Tyga and Kanye West in Explosive Interview

Soulja Boy isn't holding anything back.

On Wednesday morning, the rapper appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club where he was asked about a few familiar faces in the music community.

Let's just say the "Crank That" rapper wasn't holding back when sharing his thoughts.

When radio hosts Charlamagne Tha God and Envy insisted Drake was the "biggest rapper in the world," Soulja Boy got up from his seat and made it clear he disagrees.

"Drake? The n---a that got bodied by Pusha-T? The n---a that's hiding his kid from the world but his world ain't hiding from the kid?" he asked. "You n---as better stop playing with me. Stop telling me like I ain't teach Drake everything he know."