Colin Kaepernick Did Not Approve Travis Scott's Super Bowl Appearance

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 10:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Colin Kaepernick, Travis Scott

Paul Marotta/Getty Images, Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

Colin Kaepernick is setting the record straight on those Travis Scott rumors.

After much speculation and criticism, Maroon 5 recently confirmed that they'll headline February's Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in Atlanta, with Travis Scott and Big Boi set to join the group on the stage. The confirmation came after many artists, including Pink and Rihanna, reportedly turned down the offer in protest of the NFL. The league has received much criticism in recent years for its treatment of players kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem, specifically Kaepernick.

Scott agreed to participate in the Super Bowl Halftime Show under the condition that the NFL would make a $500,000 donation to the non-profit organization Dream Corps.

Read

The Only Reason Travis Scott Is Doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show

"I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in. I know being an artist that it's in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation," Scott said in a statement. "I am proud to support Dream Corps. and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change."

After the announcement was made, Variety reported that Scott had consulted with Kaepernick before he confirmed his Super Bowl appearance. Sources told the outlet that the duo had at least one phone conversation prior to Scott accepting the offer.

A source close to Scott also allegedly told Variety that "while the two did not necessarily agree, they emerged from the conversation with mutual respect and understanding."

In response to the report, HOT97's Ebro Darden tweeted, "Kap did not approve this bullshit! Get the f--k outta here...."

Kaepernick went on to retweet Darden's post, as well as a tweet from his girlfriend, HOT97's Nessa, which reads, "There is NO mutual respect and there is NO understanding for anyone working against @Kaepernick7 PERIOD. #stoplying."

Nessa also replied to Darden's tweet, writing, "FACTS @EBRO!!! THEY NEED TO STOP LYING."

Though he has not released an official statement in response to the report, Kaepernick, based on his retweets, appears to be denying that he approved or consulted with Scott about the Super Bowl.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Travis Scott , Super Bowl , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy Throws Shade at Drake, Tyga and Kanye West in Explosive Interview

Chris Hansen, Mug Shot

You'll Never Guess Why To Catch a Predator Host Chris Hansen Was Arrested

Steve Carell

Steve Carell Teams With The Office Vets for Space Force TV Series

This Is Us Season 3

This Is Us' Mandy Moore Wins Everything With Her #10YearChallenge Post

NeNe Leakes, Gregg Leakes

NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Apologizes for Being "Mean" Amid His Cancer Battle

Captain Marvel, Movie Poster

10 Powerful Captain Marvel Movie Posters Revealed

Justin Bieber, Pattie Mallette

Justin Bieber's Mom Calls Hailey Baldwin "a Gift": See Their Sweet Selfie

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.