This Is Us' Mandy Moore Wins Everything With Her #10YearChallenge Post

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 10:15 AM
Everybody can stop doing the #10YearChallenge, Mandy Moore won. The This Is Us star took to her Instagram to get in on the viral post and her post is perfect. Seriously, everybody else stop. It's over.
In her post, which you can see below, Moore shared a photo of herself 10 years ago, along with one from her hit show This Is Us…where she's wearing the old age make-up to be present-day Rebecca Pearson, a woman in her late 60s.
"These last 10 years have REALLY aged me," she joked.
Perfect. Simply perfect. Moore's celeb friends found it hilarious too. Her This Is Us costar Susan Kelechi Watson commented, "HAA," and her Tangled costar Zachary Levi extended the laughter with a "Hahahahaha!"
Moore isn't the only celebrity to hop on the bandwagon and share how much they have (or haven't changed) in the last 10 years. See more below.
Instagram; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
"Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge"
"Apparently there is more! The Perks of Being a Wallflower. #thechallengeissurviving"
"10 year challenge. Because this is roughly how long you spend on the toilet when you drink laxative "detox" teas... #howharddiddetoxteashityourbumhole."
"#10yearchallenge. I never realized how differently I hold my hand now."
"challenge accepted #glowupchallenge #howharddidaginghityouchallenge."
"2009/2019 challenge"
"#testoftimechallange #blacklovechallenge #10yearchallange #thegoldenchild #blacklove #goldenchildchallenge"
"Then. Now. 19? Ish... and 33."
"Here's me doing the 2009 versus 2019 challenge. Fun fact rhony s2 premiered in 2009!#timeflies"
Instagram; Dominik Bindl/Getty Images; X17online.com
"#10yearchallenge"
"2009-2019"
Instagram; Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Jason Kempin/Getty Images
"#10YearChallenge"
Instagram; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
"10 year challenge ..."
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
