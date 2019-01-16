Everything We Know About Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Romance

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 8:58 AM
It's been one week since Jeff Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, announced their decision to divorce.
The Amazon CEO took to social media on Jan. 9 to share a joint statement from the couple, explaining that they're going their separate ways.
"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives," the statement began. "As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends."
"We feel incredible lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for everyone one of the years we have been married to each other," the statement continued. "If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursing ventures and adventures."
The duo's message concluded, "Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends."
Shortly after the split announcement was made, reports started to surface about Bezos and his alleged relationship with former Good Day L.A. co-host Lauren Sanchez.
On Jan. 10, the National Enquirer released Bezos' alleged text messages with Sanchez. According to the outlet, one message from Bezos to Sanchez read, "I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon."
Another text from Bezos to Sanchez allegedly said, "I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.…I want to kiss your lips…I love you. I am in love with you."
Bezos' lawyer told The Enquirer that it was "widely known" that he and his wife had been "long separated." While a source close to Sanchez told the publication that she and Bezos had separated from their spouses "in the fall."
Sanchez and her husband, Patrick Whitesell, talent agent and co-CEO of WME, tied the knot in 2005.
People reports that Bezos and Sanchez's spouses have known about their relationship for some time now, with a source telling the outlet, "Their families dealt with this in the fall."
"The world is catching up to it, but it has had zero impact on their relationship," the insider tells People. "They've never been stronger."
So what's next for Bezos and Sanchez? According to Us Weekly, an engagement could soon be in the works!
"Wedding talk has already begun," a source tells the outlet. "Lauren and Jeff are so committed to each other; nobody would be surprised if they're engaged by the end of the year."
