Heather Locklear and Boyfriend Chris Heisser Break Up: Reports

It appears to be over for Heather Locklear and Chris Heisser.

Multiple outlets report the actress and her beau have called it quits.

Locklear reconnected with her former high school sweetheart in 2016 and made their relationship public in September 2017.

"My favorite person on Earth," she wrote at the time. "40 years later."

Locklear also referred to Heisser as her "first and final love" in a birthday post that year.

Soon, Locklear's Instagram included cute photos of the couple. She even posted a few pictures from Heisser's daughter's wedding in October. However, their relationship was far from picture-perfect.

Last February, Locklear was arrested on a charge of felony domestic battery and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a peace officer. At the time, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office claimed she had "battered her boyfriend." Locklear claimed she had been battered or injured prior to the officers' arrival. While the authorities claimed they "did not see any evidence of that," Locklear was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Heisser also denied the allegations. She was booked and later released after posting a $20,000 bail. Locklear also later pleaded not guilty to attacking the officers.