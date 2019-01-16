The Masked Singer Sneak Peek Gives a New Clue About the Monster

Fox
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 8:30 AM
Fox
Who is the Monster?!?!
Of all the masked singers on The Masked Singer, the Monster is the one that has perhaps driven us the craziest. He's a very good singer, and his clues are very specific. He was on top of the world, then the world called him a monster so he went into his cave, and now he's trying to make a comeback. Now, thanks to our exclusive sneak peek below, we've got a new clue.
"I like to keep my head in the game," he tells the celeb panel.
They immediately assume he's an athlete, and we're over here thinking it's a High School Musical reference (Corbin Bleu, is that you?)
In case you forgot, the Monster first appeared in the first episode, performing Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now." It was an impressive performance, and these were the clues we took away from it:
He's male, he's a monster because that's what the world labeled him, he's here to rewrite his mixtape to prove that he's more than just "puff and fluff," was at the top of his game but the game turned on him so he retreated into a cave to take a break from the public eye, now here to set the record straight to show the world that no one can stop him, says he's not a professional singer "to everyone." Now we can add that he likes to keep his head in the game.
But does that help us? Unclear!
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.
MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds Is Bringing Together Veterans of All Your Favorite Reality Shows
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?