Why Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have a Legit Shot at Being the Next Bachelor Power Couple

With all due respect to current lead Colton Underwood and the endless parade of virginity fodder he's provided ABC, Jason Tartick would have been quite the inspired pick for Bachelor.

On paper, the 30-year-old native of Buffalo, N.Y. has the type of attributes that constantly make women's wish lists. He has the type of work ethic that led him to notch seven promotions in eight-and-a-half-years ("At 21 I was like, let's build an empire. Let's do this. I'm going to climb the ladder," he shared during an October appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast), a solid job as a vice president at Key Corporate & Commercial Bank, athletic skills (he won his hockey state championship in high school and played Division III soccer in college) and enough of a sense of humor to joke about his love of Disney movies in his official Bachelorette bio.

Potentially most intriguing, he shared on Off the Vine that he doesn't have a type. "I have dated everything and anything A to Z and I think that, to me, it's who you are as a person." So while Underwood's cast feels a bit heavy on the 23-year-old blonde quota, Tartick could have courted a wide range of suitors.