Get Ready for Bravo's Mexican Dynasties: New Reality Series Will Chronicle Mexico City Mainstays

Bravo is going south of the border for its newest reality series—get ready for Mexican Dynasties.

In the new series, which E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of below, viewers will meet three families— the Allendes, the Bessudos and the Madrazos—who got their fortunes from the entertainment, beverage and luxury car industries. The families are all connected through personal and professional relationships spanning decades, with history comes drama for these Mexico City stars. And there's a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills connection here—Doris Bessudo is related to Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Get a first look at the trailer below and learn more about the families.