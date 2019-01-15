Kate Middleton Was Just Stumped by This Question About Queen Elizabeth II

Before the visit was over, the Duchess of Cambridge was gifted a jar of honey produced by the garden's bees. Middleton has long been an avid fan of gardening and being outside. In 2017, she joined a group of students from southwest London's Robin Hood Primary School to check out their work with the Royal Horticultural Society's campaign for school gardening, where she pulled on a pair of gardening gloves and planted winter bulbs with the youngsters.

"I've got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood, and I'm sharing that with my own children, George and Charlotte, at the moment," she said at the time. "What you have created here is really so special. Hopefully you'll have lots of memories of your time here in the garden, looking for insects or planting bulbs...and I really hope you remember these special times for the rest of your lives."