Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer Shows New Look for Peter Parker

Spidey is back! And he looks...different.

Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the 2019 sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. The new film, whose trailer was released moments ago, takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame—whose trailer was released last month. Spider-Man was last seen in last year's Avengers: Infinity War, and his fate didn't look too promising. In the new movie, he obtains a black "stealth suit," in addition to a red and black Spidey costume—a change from his red and blue one seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Far From Home also stars returning actors Zendaya (M.J.), Michael Keaton (Adrian Toomes/Vulture), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan) and Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), as well as newcomers Jake Gyllenhaal, who will play supervillain Mysterio/Quentin Beck, and Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson, who will reprise their Avengers role of Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill.

Holland "literally just rolled out of bed" to host an Instagram Live session at 5:45 a.m. PT before the trailer's debut. "I don't really know what I'm supposed to be showing you," he said. "They told me not to watch it until this, but seeing as I had a chat with them about giving you a trailer, I'm assuming it might be something to do with that. They told me I was allowed to show it at 6."

The studio also tweeted a new poster for the film:

Ignoring some technical difficulties, Holland went on to watch part of the trailer with fans on Instagram Live—ahead of it's 6 a.m. PT release. "It's totally out of sync," the actor said. "I'm sorry it's not as amazing as it was supposed to be."

Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, had confirmed his role with an Instagram video, his first post on the social network, before Brazil Comic-Con.

"I just realized I'm not playing Spider-Man," he joked.

Spider-Man: Far From Home was directed by Jon Watts and is set for release on July 5, 2019.

