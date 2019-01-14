Selena Gomez Returns to Social Media After Facing "Challenges" in 2018

Selena Gomez has returned to social media.

In her first Instagram post since Sept. 2018, the "Wolves" singer has shared a series of photos of herself with her fans, along with a message. "It's been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," Gomez wrote to her social media followers. "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming."

"Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead," she concluded her post. "Love you all."