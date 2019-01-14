90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? First Look Is Full of Chantel and Pedro Drama

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 6:17 AM

90 Day Fiancé season six is over, so what happens now? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? duh! TLC released the first promo for the upcoming season during the season six finale. In the video below Chantel and Pedro are back in front of the cameras…but it doesn't look like things are going well for this married couple.

"This is the final straw. Pedro has lost my trust," Chantel says in the promo below. And family de Chantel is back too, with her mom, Karen, pulling out…a taser?

90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

Chantel and Pedro made their 90 Day debut during season four and joined Happily Ever After? in seasons two and three. Viewers will recall the last time Chantel and Pedro were in front of the Happily Ever After? cameras there was an explosive fight between Pedro and Chantel's family. Their status after the "Tell All" reunion was in question following the events of Happily Ever After? season three.

Tensions erupted between the couple and their families from the start, specifically when Chantel's family traveled to the Dominican Republic to visit Pedro's. Chantel's family has long-maintained that Pedro his family was using Chantel.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will debut spring 2019 on TLC.

