Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Engaged

Wedding bells are in Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's future!

The actor took to Instagram Sunday evening to announce that he had proposed to his girlfriend of several months.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you," he wrote alongside a photo of the two hugging shortly after the proposal. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Pratt's leading lady smiled as she showed off her gorgeous engagement ring in the photo. The loved-up twosome were last seen in Los Angeles, where Pratt documented helping Schwarzenegger move items from her home.

And before that, the duo was spotted spending New Year's together alongside his son in a sun-filled getaway in Mexico.