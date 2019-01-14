Best Beauty at Critics' Choice Awards 2019: Charlize Theron, Connie Britton and More

My, oh my, did we have some beauties on the red carpet this weekend!

For those who missed the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards, your favorite stars from the big and small screen came together at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for one unforgettable party.

After the awards were handed out and the red carpet closed, pop culture fans couldn't help but talk all things fashion and beauty.

We here at E! News were no different as we praised Charlize Theron's hairstyle and Mandy Moore 's beauty eye shadow. And yes, even some gentlemen impressed us with their smooth skin. We see you Rami Malek.

After some admiring, we came up with a few of our favorite beauty looks of the night.