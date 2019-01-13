Kylie Jenner Has the Best Response to the Picture of an Egg That Beat Her Instagram Record

Kylie Jenner, you had an egg-cellent run.

The 21-year-old's most-liked photo has officially been upended thanks to a picture of...an egg. Yes, a regular stock image of a brown egg.

It all goes back to Jan. 4 when the Instagram profile world_record_egg uploaded its one and only fateful post. "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram," the caption says next to the picture of the egg. "Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this."

They sure did.

Although the profile has a mere (in comparison) 2 million followers, the image of the egg received over 20 million likes. If we're contrasting the numbers, the makeup mogul has 123 million followers. The ratio is off somewhere, but somehow the odds worked in the favor of the record seekers.