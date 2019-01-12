Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Trying to "Stay Positive" After Miscarriage

Instagram
Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are doing their best to look on the bright side amid trying times.
On Friday, Jamie revealed that she had a "failed miscarriage," which occurred when their "baby formed and there was an amniotic sac, but while the amniotic sac continued to grow the baby stopped at some point."
The reality star and her husband listed their three options forward with the miscarriage. "1) Wait for my body to miscarry our baby naturally. 2) Go to the hospital and have a D&C. 3) Take medication to help my body miscarry quicker," she wrote on Instagram.
Jamie went with the third options and took medication. She wrote about the effect in a candid and emotional post on Saturday. "I think the worst of it is finally over," she began.
Jamie described leaving the doctor's office and "wondering when and if the medication would work." She explained that the medicine "wasn't guaranteed to work" because she was farther along in her pregnancy.
The 32-year-old then said she had some "mild cramps" in the afternoon, but that then morphed into "the most sharp, excruciating pains all throughout my belly and my back." Jamie spent the night "curled up in fetal position."
Their daughter Henley Grace Hehner "slept angelically through the night." Jamie added, "Almost like she knew mama and dada were sad and in pain and needed a night."
Jamie wrote she and Doug "are trying our best to stay positive." She continued, "We've made it through this before."
Just over two years ago, Jamie and Doug suffered another miscarriage with their son, Johnathan. Jamie mentioned their late baby in the post. "I guess our little Johnny wanted a little brother or sister to play with up in heaven," she wrote.
In September, the Married at First Sight couple announced Jamie had a chemical pregnancy, which accounts for a large percentage of miscarriages. "I don't know why some people have it seemingly SO easy to get preggers & carry their babies to term and others struggle?" she said at the time.
Jamie and Doug announced on Christmas that they were expecting another child. They shared the happy news on an episode of their new podcast called Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. A few days later, Jamie posted a picture of her baby bump when she was 8 weeks along.
Our thoughts go out to Jamie and Doug during this difficult time.