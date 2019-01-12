Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Date Included a Conga Line and Slow Dancing

What happens in Bachelor Nation stays in Bachelor Nation.

Bachelor and Bachelorette fans can breathe a sigh of relief because Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe officially went on their date. Tartick asked out the former Bachelorette leading lady on her podcast Off The Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe the other day and much to our glee, she accepted.

Well, it sort of went that way. "Jason, are you finally going to ask me on a date," she asked during the episode.

He replied, "I mean if we're both going to be in the same city at the same time I see no reason why we shouldn't go to dinner or grab drinks."

And that's what they did.