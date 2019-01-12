90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson Files for Divorce From Larissa Dos Santos Lima

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Jan. 12, 2019 11:48 AM
Seven months after secretly tying the knot, Colt Johnson has filed for divorce from Larissa Dos Santos Lima.
According to Clark County court records, the 90 Day Fiancé star filed a complaint in Nevada on Friday for divorce without children against Lima, as well as an affidavit of resident witness and a request for issuance of joint preliminary injunction. Johnson's mom Debra Johnson paid $299 for the divorce filing.
It's been a rocky road for the couple, who married on June 24. Lima was arrested for alleged domestic battery in November and publicly accused Johnson of cheating on her the following month. That same month, the Clark County District Attorney dismissed the domestic battery case.
"I would like to say yes I am human and I have faults," Johnson responded to the allegations in a statement on social media. "I most definitely made mistakes but my relationship with Larissa is more than what you see on TV...We are like any couple in the world with it's ups and downs. We also have the fortunate misfortune of also exposing our selves for millions of people to dissect, diagnose and discuss."
Johnson noted he "received massive amounts of attention from fans, especially women."
As he continued, "These things mixed with a relationship that has its problems makes for a dangerous scenario. I crossed the line between fan and fandom," he conceded. "The reality sometimes is lost and this is something I have to handle in private."
Colt concluded, "In the past Larissa and I always tried to make it up and now we will talk about our futures. I am taking the responsibility for the things I did and for the people that suffered."
While the two were all smiles on Christmas, shortly after the new year, Lima was arrested early Friday and charged with misdemeanor battery, domestic violence following an apparent fight between the couple.
"The truth will come out," Lima wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story statement after being released on bond. "I'm in peace."
E! News has reached out to the Season 6 couple's attorneys and TLC for comment.
