Mahershala Ali Couldn't Wait To Be Part of True Detective's Comeback Energy

After a long hiatus, True Detective is about to finally return.

When last we saw the HBO drama, it was August 2015, and we were all a little bit baffled. How did the first season—a philosophical and much-loved ride through the occult with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson—become the second season—a nonsensical death in the desert with Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, and Taylor Kitsch?

Three and a half years after season two's mixed-to-bad reviews, season three is here with a whole new cast, concept, and energy that star Mahershala Ali says he was excited to be a part of.

"If anything, I think it gave me more confidence about signing onto this show, because I was looking forward to being a part of the energy that was looking to not resurrect the show, because the show wasn't dead, but just to put it back on the right track and make an attempt to take it further than maybe they did even in the first year," he told E!'s Erin Lim at the show's premiere.