These Size-Inclusive Faux Leather Leggings Are the Only Pair You Need

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You don't have to argue with us that leggings are a year-round closet staple, but there's something about the cold weather that makes us want to live in them even more than usual.

And while we fully support an athleisure ensemble on the weekends or days off, getting away with stretchy pants at the office, a dinner or another dress code-oriented occasion can be dicey. Sure you can wear your typical workout pants in said scenarios—you do you—but that doesn't really send the pulled-together message you're trying to send out.

So in these moments we pause and ask ourselves: Does a pair of leggings we can wear in public actually exist?

Well this is when we discovered Commando's Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings. In general, we're big fans of faux leather leggings, but typically they're a whole ordeal: hard to put on, uncomfortable and just not practical. Magically, these are a whole different ball game.