Blake Lively Is a Boss in Designer Fashion and More Best Dressed Stars

James Devaney/GC Images
Hollywood fashion is making a major shift this week.
While winter weather has many layering up for warmth, A-list stars are revealing skin and spring fashion on and off the red carpet. We know that celebrities are ahead of the curve when it comes to style, mainly due to their relationships with top-tier designers and the runway cycle. However, this week's style, which included leggy looks (See: Blake Lively's asymmetrical, jacket-inspired dress) to floral frocks, was a surprise. Is it spring already?
We weren't expecting it, but the new styles come at a perfect time. Now, a couple of weeks into 2019, we're setting goals for our wardrobe, and thus, seeing what's to come provides the inspiration and shopping list that we need.
Check out the best dressed stars below, then vote for your favorite!
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Kate Hudson
Oh, Mama! The Fabletics designer adds contrast to her textured black maxi dress with a orange belt and snakeskin pumps.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Regina King
The If Beale Street Could Talk actress brought a dress to the red carpet that serves as a perfect transition to spring fashion.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Gemma Chan
The Crazy Rich Asians star looks fresh with a mid-length dress featuring a high neckline and yellow floral print.
James Devaney/GC Images
Blake Lively
This outfit would make anyone smile. In New York City, the actress stuns in an asymmetrical dress and multicolored pumps.
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Olivia Wilde
Between her eye makeup, fun and fashionable dress and platform sandals, the star created a look that makes an impact on the carpet.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
At a press junket for Rent, the triple threat mesmerizes us with her psychedelic fashion, which features a cutout from her bust to waist.
Jun Sato/WireImage
Miranda Kerr
The model's pastel pink dress and pretty pumps transforms her into a princess IRL.
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Sophia Bush
The activist is stunning in a red gown, metallic clutch and stunning makeup that perfectly matches her style.