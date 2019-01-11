Blake Lively Is a Boss in Designer Fashion and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 11:52 AM

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Blake Lively

James Devaney/GC Images

Hollywood fashion is making a major shift this week.

While winter weather has many layering up for warmth, A-list stars are revealing skin and spring fashion on and off the red carpet. We know that celebrities are ahead of the curve when it comes to style, mainly due to their relationships with top-tier designers and the runway cycle. However, this week's style, which included leggy looks (See: Blake Lively's asymmetrical, jacket-inspired dress) to floral frocks, was a surprise. Is it spring already?

We weren't expecting it, but the new styles come at a perfect time. Now, a couple of weeks into 2019, we're setting goals for our wardrobe, and thus, seeing what's to come provides the inspiration and shopping list that we need.

Photos

Celebs' Best Street Style

Check out the best dressed stars below, then vote for your favorite!

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Kate Hudson

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Oh, Mama! The Fabletics designer adds contrast to her textured black maxi dress with a orange belt and snakeskin pumps.

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Regina King

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Regina King

The If Beale Street Could Talk actress brought a dress to the red carpet that serves as a perfect transition to spring fashion.

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Gemma Chan

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

The Crazy Rich Asians star looks fresh with a mid-length dress featuring a high neckline and yellow floral print.

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Blake Lively

James Devaney/GC Images

Blake Lively

This outfit would make anyone smile. In New York City, the actress stuns in an asymmetrical dress and multicolored pumps.

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Olivia Wilde

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Olivia Wilde

Between her eye makeup, fun and fashionable dress and platform sandals, the star created a look that makes an impact on the carpet.

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Vanessa Hudgens

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

At a press junket for Rent, the triple threat mesmerizes us with her psychedelic fashion, which features a cutout from her bust to waist.

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Miranda Kerr

Jun Sato/WireImage

Miranda Kerr

The model's pastel pink dress and pretty pumps transforms her into a princess IRL.

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Sophia Bush

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Sophia Bush

The activist is stunning in a red gown, metallic clutch and stunning makeup that perfectly matches her style.

Best Dressed of the Week: 1.11
Which celebrity had the best look of the week?
