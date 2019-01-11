90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Arrested for Domestic Violence After Fight With Colt

Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson's rocky relationship has taken another explosive turn.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple, whose tumultuous romance has played out in the press in recent months, are in the news again after an argument between Larissa and Colt led to the police being called and Larissa being arrested.

Las Vegas Police confirm to E! News that Larissa was arrested at 5 a.m. local time. She was charged with battery, domestic violence, a misdemeanor. There is a mandatory 12-hour hold and she is now in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. Colt has not been arrested.

On Thursday night, Larissa took to Instagram to post a series of since-deleted photos and videos, showing her with a seemingly bloody face. Larissa first posted a photo of her face with the caption, "colt called the cops on me we argue."

She went on to post a video, repeating that Colt had called the cops on her. "I'll be deported," she said in the video. "I just scratch him because he was hurt me...I'm really hurt, but he called the police first."