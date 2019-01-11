Kate Hudson on Balancing 3 Kids: "I Will Never Let Ryder Babysit"

It's a full house for Kate Hudson.

On the heels of giving birth to her first daughter, Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in October, the famed actress is quite the busy mom these days.

"It's crazy, but I love it. I grew up like that. I think when you grow up with a big family…it could go either way I guess, but for me I grew up in a big family, I want a big family and I got a big family," she told E! News.

Now, the star has three youngsters of her own, ranging in age from 15-year-old Ryder Robinson to 7-year-old son Bingham Bellamy and now 3-month-old daughter, Rani. With the difference in ages, it's less chaos than it could be for the star.

"I think if you have a lot of kids under a certain age, it's really crazy. Ryder is like—he's got it. He's good," she explained to E! News. "He doesn't need much from me right now except real support and being there for him, but he doesn't need the same kind of nurturing as he did. It's a different kind of nurturing."