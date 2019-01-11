Michael J. Fox Gets His First Tattoo at Age 57: See the Meaningful Design

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 9:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michael J. Fox

Instagram

Michael J. Fox has some new ink.

The 57-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to post a picture of his very first tattoo. 

"First tattoo, sea turtle, long story," he captioned the image of the body art.

The Back to the Future star got the design at Bang Bang NYC in New York on Wednesday. The tattoo parlor posted pictures of the celebrity encounter, and the artist, Mr. K, gave a little insight into what the design really means.

"Represents his life and himself," he wrote on Instagram. "Can't decide how I feel today @realmikejfox it was an honor."

It looks like Fox was able to repay Mr. K for his work, too. The Marty McFly character gave a slight nod to his old flicks by signing a hoverboard and pair of Nikes.

"Thank you for the trust as well as letting us fan out a bit after!" a post from Bang Bang NYC's official Instagram account read. "Thank you for sharing the story of your tattoo with me. Keep following that turtle."

Read

The Truth About Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's Inspiring 30-Year Love Story

The business' owner, Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, opened up about the experience to Inked magazine. He told the publication Fox's team reached out via email and set up a consultation with Mr. K in October.

"He got a sea turtle," McCurdy said. "He was telling me that there was a transformation for him with his career decisions when he was swimming in Saint John. He spotted this turtle with a chunk missing from its fin and a scar on his face and that turtle let him swim with him for about a half an hour. He made a transcending decision right after that. So, that turtle was pretty significant to him."

Fox isn't the only celebrity to recognize the talent of the Bang Bang NYC staff.  McCurdy alone has tattooed Rihanna, LeBron James, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Michael J. Fox , Top Stories , Apple News , Tattoos

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tim Tebow, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Here's How Much Tim Tebow Spent on His Fiancée's Engagement Ring

Criminal Minds

Which Criminal Minds Character Will You Miss Most When the Series Ends?

Cara Delevingne, R. Kelly

Cara Delevingne Says She Lost 50,000 Followers After Denouncing R. Kelly

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Is a Boss in Designer Fashion and More Best Dressed Stars

George Anthony, Dr. Oz

George Anthony Says He Has Forgiven Casey Anthony After Near-Fatal Car Crash

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Arrested for Domestic Violence After Fight With Colt

90 Day Fiance

This 90 Day Fiancé "Tell All" Sneak Peek Will Have You Looking at Asuelu and Steven Differently

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.