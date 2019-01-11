Elizabeth Smart "Thrilled" Missing Teen Jayme Closs Was Found Alive: "What a Miracle"

Shortly after news broke that missing teen Jayme Closs had been found alive, Elizabeth Smart took to social media to reflect on the "miracle."

"What a miracle!!! Jayme Closs has been found!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I'm so thrilled to hear the news. What has been such a heart wrenching tragedy finally has some happiness in the story. I'm praying for Jayme and all her family that they can have a joyous reunion."

Smart, who made headlines in 2002 after she was kidnapped from her home at the age of 14, urged her followers to respect the Closs family's privacy during this time.

"And as the rest of the country celebrates alongside this happy occasion[,] we all are mindful to give the family their space and privacy on their road to finding a new sense of normal and moving forward," she continued. "I have no doubt Jayme and her family will forever appreciate the efforts and prayers of the many thousands of people who contributed and kept them in their thoughts and prayers."