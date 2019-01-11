Pregnant Jessica Simpson Cries for Help for Super Swollen Foot

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 11, 2019 5:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessica Simpson

Instagram

Will someone please help Jessica Simpson

The pregnant Dukes of Hazzard star took to Instagram on Thursday to post a picture of her swollen ankle and foot and ask her followers for a bit of advice. 

"Any remedies?!" she wrote. "Help!!!!"

Of course, her followers quickly filled up the comments section with words of sympathy and suggestions. 

"I feel you sister," wrote Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards

It certainly hasn't been the easiest time for Simpson. Earlier this week, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer revealed she was feeling under the weather and having a "sick day." 

She also wrote she "can't wait to have a waist again and not waddle in 2019" on New Year's Eve.

Read

Jessica Simpson Gets Into the Christmas Spirit With an Over-the-Top Holiday Party

Simpson isn't the only celebrity to experience swollen feet during a pregnancy. Fans will recall Kim Kardashian also joked about it when she was pregnant with North West.

Simpson announced she and her hubby Eric Johnson are expecting their third child back in September. The two are already the proud parents to their 6-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson and 5-year-old son Ace Knute Johnson.

"SURPRISE..." she wrote in a series of Instagram posts showing her kids revealing the baby's sex. "This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

Since then, she's continued to post several sweet family moments on social media and serve some serious pregnancy style.

Feel better, Jessica!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessica Simpson , Celeb Kids , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Timothee Chalamet, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Timothée Chalamet: I Didn't Wear a Harness to the Golden Globes!

Nick Vallelonga

Green Book Writer Nick Vallelonga Apologizes for Anti-Muslim Tweet

Andy Murray, Press Conference

Andy Murray Tearfully Announces His Plans to Retire From Tennis

Critic's Choice Awards logo

Everything You Need to Know Before the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

E-Comm: Closet Staples for the Career Woman

Closet Staples for the Career Woman

Inside Jeff Bezos' Mysterious Private World

Inside Jeff Bezos' Mysterious Private World: A Dating Flow Chart, That Booming Laugh and More Billions Than Anyone Else

Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa Sounds Off on ''Bulls--t'' Rumors About Christina El Moussa's New Marriage

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.